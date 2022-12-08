Georges Leclere Dies at 78

ADVERTISEMENT

International television industry veteran Georges Leclere, former senior VP of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, has died tragically after being struck by a car while walking his dog.

Leclere was an international media consultant with a background in diplomacy, science and international television. He began his career as an on-screen scientific reporter on French television. He later became director of the media division in the United Nations and then head of the International Emmy Awards for ten years, where he created the International News Emmys and the iEMMYs Festival.

In 2003, the French Government awarded Leclere with the Medal of “Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres” for his contribution to the world of international television.

During his time in the industry, Leclere also worked on the South South Awards, History Makers Conference, Banff World Media Festival, Sichuan TV Festival and Seoul Drama Awards.