GBH Taps Nat Geo Alum

Susan Goldberg, former editor-in-chief at National Geographic, has been appointed as the next president and CEO of GBH.

With the appointment, Goldberg becomes the first woman to hold this role since GBH was founded in 1951. From 2014 to 2022, Goldberg was editor-in-chief at National Geographic, taking on the additional role of editorial director in 2015, and was the first woman in the top editorial role.

“At a time when the media industry is changing at a rapid pace, Susan is a direct, focused, empathetic and visionary leader who has the operational and editorial savvy to understand what resonates with our audiences, along with deep experience in executing a multi-platform transformation,” said Ann Fudge, chair of the GBH Board of Trustees and head of the search committee. “She shares the core values of our organization—passionate about trusted journalism and its role in a free society, committed to building a diverse, people-driven organization and an understanding of GBH’s role in the community. We are thrilled to welcome Susan to GBH.”

“GBH is a trusted local and national media leader, steeped in excellence, with a proud history of investigative journalism, groundbreaking innovation and care for its community,” Goldberg said. “I have spent my life telling stories that make a difference. As a journalist who is committed to helping and reflecting the communities we serve, I’m honored to be a part of GBH’s next chapter.”

“Susan is a committed advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, both in terms of the work and those doing the work, and is a strong believer in the power of storytelling in education. Journalism and education are the keys to our future,” said Lee Pelton, president and CEO of The Boston Foundation, member of the GBH Board of Trustees and search committee member. “She’s charismatic and energetic and is committed to being a community leader.”