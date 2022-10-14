Gary Lico Retiring, Forensic Files Up for International Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Longtime programmer, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV distributor Gary Lico has announced his retirement by June 2023.

Lico’s 50-year career has included U.S. syndication and cable distribution (Sony Pictures Television), research and programming (Katz Media), host and producer of a successful daytime talk show (A New Day, WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee) and producer of several programs such as Intersections, 7 Days Left, Monster Quest and the recent Forensic Files tribute special.

Lico founded CABLEready in 1992 and ran the company for over 20 years. CABLEready helped create and/or distributed hundreds of programs, notably the true-crime hit Forensic Files, which remains in production after 26 years. Lico will continue to distribute the series until the rights transition to a new global distribution partner.

Lico commented: “I am very grateful to the many supportive clients who’ve become friends, the many companies that trusted me and what I licensed, the many meals and drinks and, most importantly, the many, many laughs we’ve shared. It was a constant learning experience and one I look back on with pride, humility and love.”