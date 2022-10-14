Friday, October 14, 2022
Gary Lico Retiring, Forensic Files Up for International Distribution

Kristin Brzoznowski


Longtime programmer, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV distributor Gary Lico has announced his retirement by June 2023.

Lico’s 50-year career has included U.S. syndication and cable distribution (Sony Pictures Television), research and programming (Katz Media), host and producer of a successful daytime talk show (A New Day, WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee) and producer of several programs such as Intersections, 7 Days Left, Monster Quest and the recent Forensic Files tribute special.

Lico founded CABLEready in 1992 and ran the company for over 20 years. CABLEready helped create and/or distributed hundreds of programs, notably the true-crime hit Forensic Files, which remains in production after 26 years. Lico will continue to distribute the series until the rights transition to a new global distribution partner.

Lico commented: “I am very grateful to the many supportive clients who’ve become friends, the many companies that trusted me and what I licensed, the many meals and drinks and, most importantly, the many, many laughs we’ve shared. It was a constant learning experience and one I look back on with pride, humility and love.”











