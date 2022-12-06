Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Ganesh Rajaram Named Asia, LatAm CEO at Fremantle

Mansha Daswani 2 days ago Top Stories


Fremantle has promoted Ganesh Rajaram to CEO of Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, reporting directly to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin.

In his new role, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of the company’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America. The managing directors for India, Indonesia and Mexico will report to Rajaram, who will remain based in Singapore.

Rajaram has been with Fremantle for 17 years, driving deals for entertainment brands such as America’s Got Talent, American Idol and The X Factor UK with pan-regional broadcasters and sales of scripted shows like American Gods to Youku in China and Beecham House to Netflix India.

Jens Richter, CEO, International, at Fremantle, commented: “I am delighted for Ganesh on this well-deserved promotion to CEO of Asia and Latin America. His strategic vision, empathy and creativity will no doubt ensure continued growth and prosperity in the region. We have worked together for many years, and there is no one better suited to take on this important position to drive Fremantle’s ambitious growth plans in this space.”

Fremantle has also upped Haryaty Rahman to executive VP of sales for Asia, succeeding Rajaram. Overseeing the company’s distribution business in Asia, she will report to Richter. “Haryaty’s unrivaled knowledge and relationships with broadcasters and producers across Asia has helped put the Fremantle name and our brilliant content in front of huge audiences in the region,” Richter said. “I am immensely proud of her promotion and look forward to working more closely with her in the years ahead.”











