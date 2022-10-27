FX Expands Roles for Gina Balian, Nick Grad

ADVERTISEMENT

FX has elevated the titles and expanded the roles for Gina Balian and Nick Grad, who will now serve as presidents of FX Entertainment.

Balian and Grad have been upped from their previous title of president of original programming—a role that has now been eliminated. In addition to oversight of all development and current series, Balian and Grad now oversee casting, production and business affairs for FX Content and FX Productions.

Balian and Grad will report to John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions.

“Gina and Nick are two of the most talented, respected and trusted creative executives in the business, and their track record for identifying and developing acclaimed, award-winning hit shows is undeniable,” said Landgraf. “They have played an integral role in the success and growth of FX, building an outstanding team, and it gives me great comfort knowing they, with a combined 30 years of experience at FX, will continue to be anchors of creative stability, fearless risk-taking and excellence for the FX brand moving forward.”

Balian said, “FX is a special place. The care, dedication and passion of how all of my colleagues do their jobs is inspiring. As for John and Nick, I couldn’t ask for two smarter, more professional and kinder partners, and I’m very excited about this opportunity. We’re only as good as the team around us, and fortunately for us, we have an incredible team.”

Grad added, “The beauty of FX is the desire of everyone to aspire to the highest standard of quality, and that has not changed in the 20 years I’ve been here. It starts at the top with John, and Gina is equally committed in her pursuit of excellence. We will continue to put our creative partners first and do everything we can to support their vision, which is a hallmark of the FX brand.”