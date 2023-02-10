Fremantle’s Wreck to Debut in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wreck, a comedy horror from Fremantle’s Euston Films (The Sister, Dublin Murders), is slated to premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on March 1.

The series takes place on a cruise ship, where 19-year-old Jamie infiltrates the 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked aboard the same vessel and vanished midway through its journey.

Wreck stars Oscar Kennedy (Ladhood), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars), Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses), Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You), Jodie Tyack (The Window), Louis Boyer, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, Miya Omega, Warren James Dunning, Ramanique Ahluwalia and Alice Nokes.

The six-parter is produced by Euston Films with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) directs all six episodes.

Jens Richter, CEO of international at Fremantle, said, “Wreck is a fast-paced and fun coming-of-age story that combines clever humor and horror with questions about who we really are. Hulu is the perfect partner to bring this genre-bending comedy thriller from our talented team at Euston Films to a U.S. audience, and we could not be more delighted to have them on board.”