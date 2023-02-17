FOX Ties Up with Matt Nix, Justin Adler

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has set up two separate deals with creator, writer and producer Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted, True Lies) and creator, writer and producer Justin Adler (Life in Pieces, Maggie).

Nix will develop and executive produce multiple projects for FOX Entertainment that will be wholly owned by FOX and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios.

Adler will create and develop comedy series that will be owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios.

“Matt is a longtime partner and good friend who has a natural ability to create unique and bold character-driven series that seamlessly weave together riveting action, incisive wit and heart,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at FOX Entertainment. “Working with Matt is a thrill, and we’re excited to reunite with him at FOX.”

“I’m excited to be working with FOX again and thrilled to be reunited with Michael Thorn and his amazing team,” said Nix. “They’re redefining what it means to be a broadcast network, and it’s great to be a part of that.”

Thorn commented, “With his sharp sense of wit, parody and humor, Justin ranks among today’s great, prolific comedic voices,” said Thorn. “These qualities spectacularly define my past collaborations producing with Justin, including his beloved cross-generational comedy Life in Pieces, so teaming up with him again is more than just rewarding personally; it’s critical to moving the FOX comedy brand forward.”

“It feels like a homecoming to get to work with Michael and Cheryl again, and I’m so appreciative,” said Adler. “They’ve always been such incredibly supportive collaborators, and I couldn’t be more excited about this unique opportunity to create directly for the network.”