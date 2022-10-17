FOX Goes Straight to Series with New Comedy Animal Control

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel McHale (Crime Scene Kitchen, Community) is on board to star in the new workplace comedy Animal Control, which received a straight-to-series order from FOX.

Marking FOX Entertainment’s first wholly-owned live-action comedy, the single-camera series will follow a group of local animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale will play an opinionated, eccentric animal control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room.

McHale is attending MIPCOM to support the series, which is introduced to international buyers by FOX Entertainment Global.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at FOX Entertainment, said: “Dan, Rob, Tad and Bob had envisioned Joel as the lead of Animal Control from the very moment we began development, and we are all ecstatic to have him on board. Joel’s acerbic wit and ability to bring a comedic lens to everything he’s involved with make him the perfect person to bring Frank to life.”