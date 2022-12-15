Friday, December 16, 2022
FOX Entertainment Ties Up with Rodney Rothman & Modern Magic

Kristin Brzoznowski 22 hours ago Top Stories


FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, founded by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network.

Modern Magic will develop and produce a new raft of half-hour and hour-long animated series for FOX.

Content created under the broadcast direct deal will be fully owned and distributed by FOX Entertainment and produced by its Bento Box Entertainment animation studio. Modern Magic will also look to partner on a variety of projects with additional animation production studios under its deal with FOX and Bento Box as the studio.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” said FOX Entertainment’s president of entertainment, Michael Thorn. “This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Rothman commented, “Michael and his team at FOX Entertainment are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself. At Modern Magic, we’re committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st century, and this partnership FOX has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we’re grateful to work with.”











