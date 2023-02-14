FOX Entertainment Ties Up with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-hyphenate actor and recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has entered into a nonexclusive multi-project broadcast direct deal with FOX Entertainment.

Through his G-Unit Film & Television production company, Jackson will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series that would air on FOX. Series created under the deal will be owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

Jackson is an Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning producer, director, actor and recording artist. He founded G-Unit Film & Television in 2005, which has produced such shows as Power, in which he not only co-starred but also served as executive producer and director. He has successfully focused on expanding the Power universe with the spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three-picture horror deal in collaboration with Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at FOX Entertainment. “He is the rare multihyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for FOX with him and his team.”

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” said Jackson.