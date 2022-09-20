FOX Entertainment Reveals Worldwide Content Sales Division

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment will formally launch FOX Entertainment Global, the company’s newly formed worldwide content sales division, at MIPCOM, with Fernando Szew tapped to head up the new unit.

FOX Entertainment Global is responsible for further diversifying and monetizing FOX’s portfolio of owned original programming. Based in Los Angeles, FOX Entertainment Global will be responsible for overseeing the international, multiplatform sales and distribution of IP owned and produced by FOX Entertainment and its roster of in-house production studios, as well as premium content acquired from outside producers.

FOX Entertainment Global will also manage content sales on behalf of MarVista Entertainment, which will continue to be run by Szew and operate under FOX Entertainment as an independent production studio.

In the new post as CEO of FOX Entertainment Global, Szew reports to Stefan Reinhardt, president of production strategy and operations at FOX Entertainment.

“Carefully curated, high-quality storytelling, delivered directly to the international community through FOX Entertainment Global, will quickly become a differentiator for FOX,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This newly formed distribution arm is uniquely positioned to develop customized international partnership opportunities, particularly apropos as so many competing programmers focus solely on vertical integration. FOX Entertainment Global strategically complements FOX Entertainment’s long-term strategy of building a disciplined in-house infrastructure that supports its growing portfolio of owned content.”

“For more than three decades, FOX has displayed a commanding ability to seize unforeseen opportunities and, in doing so, scale its business interests alongside the evolution of the entertainment industry,” added Szew. “Now, with an impressive, growing slate of in-house content, this expansion and formation of FOX Entertainment Global is a clear representation of our building on FOX’s undeniable entrepreneurial spirit and absolute independence to bring value to our creative and platform partners. It’s a thrill and honor to help re-introduce FOX to the global market at MIPCOM Cannes and beyond.”