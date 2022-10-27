Fireworks Media Group Hires Veteran Producer as COO

ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks Media Group has tapped award-winning veteran producer Trevor Hodgson as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Hodgson will advise on the company’s creative content as well as spearhead new business ventures. He will be based in Vancouver and will report directly to Jesse Fawcett, founder and CEO.

Hodgson brings more than 25 years of experience within the entertainment industry to the role. He has produced more than 40 TV series, documentaries and web series and provided counsel for a variety of productions, including Motive (CTV/ABC), Kim’s Convenience (CBC/Netflix), Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Lucasfilm/Disney+), Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Marvel Animation/Disney Jr.), Little Demon (FXX/Hulu) and Rust Valley Restorers (History/Netflix).

Prior to joining Fireworks Media, he was president of First Look Media for 25 years, while also serving as VP of business affairs at Force Four Entertainment, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, for two years, advising on Border Security (Corus), First Dates (Corus) and Keeping Canada Safe (CBC). Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 14 years at Paperny Entertainment, which eventually evolved into eOne. There, he produced many series, including Eat St. (Food Network), Yukon Gold (History), Timber Kings (HGTV), Cold Water Cowboys (Discovery/Netflix), Chopped Canada (Food Network), Consumed (HGTV), First Comes Love (Logo) and The Stagers (HGTV), among others.

“Trevor’s significant and diversified experience across both the creative and business sides makes him an ideal fit as we look to streamline our operations and increase our presence in the television and film landscape,” Fawcett said. “Trevor has a relentless drive and a passion for innovation—qualities pivotal to identifying new revenue opportunities and accelerating our growth.”

Hodgson added, “Joining the crew at Fireworks was the easiest decision I’ve made in my career. The passion and experience of their talented team is reflected in all their productions. I’m also extremely excited to help shape the company’s new business ventures, which will aim to provide solutions to a variety of long-standing industry needs.”