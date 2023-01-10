Filmstream Rolls Out on ScreenHits TV

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International’s FAST channel Filmstream has launched on the ScreenHits TV app in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina.

Filmstream broadcasts a curated slate of independent films and classic movies from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and more. The channel plans to expand its lineup with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.

ScreenHits TV is a content and platform aggregator that allows subscribers to integrate and manage TV and online streaming services while seeing what is trending. It also allows them to share recommendations and viewing habits with friends.

Filmstream will launch on ScreenHits TV in more territories in the future.

“Filmstream is a true game changer for world cinema enthusiasts with its catalog of timeless movies, and we are pleased to expand its reach with ScreenHits TV worldwide across the U.S., parts of Europe and Latin America,” said Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“At SPI, we work toward delivering well-curated free streaming TV, such as Filmstream, to maximize our audiences’ entertainment experience while reducing their decision fatigue,” added Haymi Behar, CMO and CDO at SPI International. “FASTs have become an integral part of our digital growth strategy in the past year, and it brings us great pleasure to collaborate with like-minded partners like ScreenHits TV, which prioritizes the ease of discoverability for quality content.”

ScreenHits TV’s CEO and founder, Rose Hulse, said, “FAST TV channels are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of streaming as this business evolves, and we have evolved along with it. As a portal dedicated to making life easier for consumers, our goal is to seamlessly integrate the SVOD and FAST channels into a fluid and integrated UI, ensuring the consumer gets to the content they want to watch quicker with as few clicks as possible. We are extremely selective about which news and entertainment FAST channels we add to our service to ensure they complement the SVOD platforms. Filmstream’s outstanding library of cinema gems and independent feature films from around the world fits perfectly with our vision.”