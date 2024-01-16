FilmRise, ITV Studios Expand Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise and ITV Studios have expanded their longstanding relationship for over 5,000 hours of programming, including 3,000 hours of newly added British dramas.

The complete series of Prime Suspect, starring Dame Helen Mirren, as well as all five seasons of Upstairs, Downstairs are on the list, in addition to four seasons of the Nanny 911 reality series and 12 seasons of The Hotel Inspector.

The deal also includes a renewal of Gordan Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares franchises, as well as an array of unscripted and factual content across home and garden, lifestyle, true crime, competition and reality, with many key titles to be exclusively distributed on AVOD and FAST by FilmRise in the U.S. and Canada.

Among the new programming being added to the deal are seasons one through five of Brassic, which became Sky One’s most successful comedy series in seven years after it began airing in 2019, and seasons one and two of Romulus, telling the tale of the origin of Rome.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of aquisitions and co-productions for FilmRise, noted: “With the expansion of this deal with ITV Studios, we are positioning ourselves as a key player to further distribute exceptional British drama and non-scripted content to the U.S. FAST and AVOD audience. We are very proud that ITV Studios recognizes our ongoing dedication to share their content with our wide customer base.”

Rob Kaplan, senior VP of sales for U.S. and global accounts and global partnerships for ITV Studios, added: “FilmRise has done an impeccable job of reaching audiences and successfully monetizing many of ITV Studios’ most popular titles in the rapidly evolving digital content ecosystem. They continue to provide viewers with a myriad of access points to easily discover and enjoy our programs for free. We are thrilled to meaningfully expand our longstanding collaboration with such a respected partner.”