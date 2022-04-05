FilmRise Acquires Rights to Comedy Sketch Series

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the rights to Broadway Video’s Kids in the Hall.

The Canadian sketch comedy series, which debuted on HBO and CBC Television in 1989, features Canadian comedians Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Dave Foley and Bruce McCulloch. FilmRise picked up the AVOD, FAST and SVOD rights to all five seasons.

Kids in the Hall is currently being rebooted by Amazon, with all five cast members returning. The original series will be available across the FilmRise Streaming Network, including the FilmRise Comedy branded app.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of co-productions and acquisitions for FilmRise, said, “Since Amazon’s announcement of their plans to reboot the series, there has been overwhelming demand from fans to rewatch the original episodes. We are excited to bring both die-hard fans and a whole new generation the entire series to stream on their favorite platforms.”