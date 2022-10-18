FilmRise Acquires Five Classic Series from Paul Brownstein

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has entered a major licensing deal with Paul Brownstein Productions that gives it SVOD, AVOD and FAST worldwide rights to five classic TV programs, including The Mike Wallace Interview.

The deal includes 30 episodes of The Mike Wallace Interview, featuring high-profile personalities and celebrities such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Salvador Dali, Ayn Rand, Rod Serling, Kirk Douglas and Henry Kissinger.

Also included, This is Your Life features Betty White, Kathie Lee Gifford, Joe Fazier, Gary Marshall, George Burns, Don Rickles and more. FilmRise has picked up 89 episodes of the classic series.

Five specials of The Friars Roast, broadcast in the ’60s on NBC’s Kraft Music Hall, are part of the deal as well. Guests of honor include Johnny Carson, Don Rickles, Jack Benny, Milton Berle and Jerry Lewis.

FilmRise has also acquired 50 episodes of The Best of Groucho, which features special guest stars such as Candice Bergen, Phyllis Diller, Ernie Kovacs and Frankie Avalon.

The entire two seasons of It’s a Living are part of the deal, too.

This is the second licensing deal that FilmRise has completed with Paul Brownstein Productions.

“The classic TV genre has never been more popular, especially as demand continues to grow for AVOD and FAST channels worldwide,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. “All of these programs are a big part of TV history, and each uniquely paved the way for many of today’s successful programs domestically and internationally. We are confident that these titles will be enthusiastically embraced by streaming audiences around the world.”

Paul Brownstein added, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with FilmRise. These programs have universal appeal and have solidly stood the test of time. Through streaming, their audience continues to grow, reinforcing their evergreen status, much like our other titles we have distributed with FilmRise, including the Dick Van Dyke Show and That Girl.”