FilmBox+ Unveils Smart Channels

SPI International’s streaming service FilmBox+ has launched Smart Channels, specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back like traditional linear channels.

The channels are fully digital and exclusive to the FilmBox+ platform.

In addition to FilmBox+’s VOD catalog and linear channels, subscribers can now stream Smart Channels that are genre-specific or dedicated to particular content, actors or directors.

FilmBox+ has rolled out 157 smart channels so far globally as well as across SPI’s territories such as Europe, Adria region, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye, with channel availability varying by territory. More Smart Channels will be made available in the months to come.

Haymi Behar, CMO and CDO at SPI International, said: “People love watching linear channels worldwide. This is because audiences cherish the serendipity of stumbling onto a good movie reminiscent of the traditional TV zapping experience. Smart Channels combine the best aspects of on-demand and linear viewing by enabling viewers to discover content that they might otherwise miss by scrolling through a vast library of programming.”