FilmBox to Introduce Dedicated Hungarian Channel

Alexa Alfano 3 days ago


SPI International, a CANAL+ company, is set to launch a new FilmBox channel for Hungary.

The move follows the success of a similar initiative in the Czech market in 2018. Fully tailored for the Hungarian market, the new feed launches with an enhanced content selection this month.

This endeavor is concurrent with a partnership with RTL Saleshouse which facilitates advertising sales and viewership measurement.

Tamás Fülöp, regional director of SPI International, commented: “We’re dedicated to enhancing FilmBox’s value proposition across key regions like Hungary through individual feeds featuring enriched content selections. Our next goal was to find a partner who embodies the spirit of FilmBox and can collaborate effectively within SPI’s corporate structure. RTL Saleshouse fulfills these requirements, and I am excited to commence our collaboration.”

Zsófia Demeter, ad sales director for RTL Saleshouse, noted, “The renewed FilmBox channel fits perfectly into our portfolio, and we are very proud to launch and build the advertising sales channel together.”











