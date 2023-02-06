Fifth Season Expands TV Distribution Team in EMEA

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) has made several appointments and promotions across its EMEA TV distribution team.

The Fifth Season TV distribution team is led by Prentiss Fraser, recently promoted president of television distribution. It is headquartered in London, with executives located in New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Stockholm, Rome, Colombia and Beijing.

Jennifer Ebell has been promoted from senior VP of EMEA sales to executive VP of EMEA sales and acquisitions. Ebell will now oversee the company’s London-based acquisitions team, which is led by Liz Tang, who was recently promoted from director of content to executive director of acquisitions. Ava Mustos joined the team in January as associate director of acquisitions from BBC Studios, reporting to Tang.

Fabio Tinchant has been elevated from executive director of sales for French Europe, CEE, MENA and Turkey to VP of sales for the same markets, with the addition of Southern Europe to his remit. Maria Grazia Ursino, based in Rome, has joined the company as director of Southern Europe.

Simon Algie has been appointed as executive director of digital sales, leading Fifth Season’s expanding AVOD/FAST exploitation and digital transactions business.

Ann Schröder has been elevated from director of sales for the Nordics, Benelux and Ireland to executive director for the same markets. Kaia Roemer joins as senior sales manager for Germany and CEE.

Fraser said: “Jennifer is an incredibly talented executive in the television business and a star leader within the Fifth Season organization. I’m so impressed with the work she’s done and the team she’s built over the past few years here, and happy to be able to acknowledge her contributions with this expanded role. It’s always a pleasure to be able to promote from within, and it’s exciting to bring in new talent as well to develop business lines for us as we continue to grow and evolve our next-generation distribution business around the world.”