Federation Studios Sets Up Subsidiary for MEA & Caribbean

Federation Studios and Empreinte Digitale have established Federation MEAC, a production subsidiary devoted to the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.

Federation MEAC will work with and connect talents from these parts of the world, both locally and internationally, via productions and co-productions.

This subsidiary has been created by Joachim Landau, co-founding chairman who, up until now, has been a producer of documentaries, unscripted programs and series with Empreinte Digitale, another member of the Federation Studios group.

Lionel Uzan, managing director of Federation Studios, and Raphaël Rocher, managing director of Empreinte Digitale, will be on the board alongside Landau.

“The audiovisual market in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean is expanding fast, with a plethora of excellent writers, directors, actors and producers,” said Landau. “Their inventiveness and energy reflect those of Federation so much so that we just had to be present in these markets. We aim to help them grow internationally and to create synergies with our group, by sharing its formats, for example.”