February Digital Editions Now Available

The February digital editions of World Screen, TV Kids and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Our EFM and London TV Screenings edition includes Q&As with Banijay Rights’ Cathy Payne and Eccho Rights’ Fredrik af Malmborg, and video interviews with the creative talents of ZDF Studios’ Boundless and Global Screen’s Hostage. Plus, a recap of our recent TV Real Screenings Festival.

TV Kids
What’s Next?: Several leading content sales executives share their perspectives on what’s in store for the kids’ business in 2023. Plus, interviews with POP Channels’ Francesca Newington—recipient of the TV Kids Pioneer Award—The Jim Henson Company’s Brian Henson and Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner, as well as a look behind the scenes of Zodiak Kids & Family Productions UK’s Silverpoint.

TV Listings
Highlights from several companies, including links to trailers.











The leading source of information for the international media business.

