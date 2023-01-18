Evan Shapiro to Deliver MIPTV Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV has lined up Evan Shapiro, an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning producer and professor of television at New York University, to deliver exclusive research as part of his keynote on the opening day of the market.

Shapiro will draw on the brand-new audience research, exclusive to MIPTV, to challenge assumptions and provide insights to global industry shifts, trends and evolving business models. Shapiro is acclaimed for his bold predictions and distinctive visualizations of the global tech and entertainment ecosystem shared via his influential newsletter Media War & Peace, as co-host of podcast Cancel Culture and through his change agency ESHAP.

Shapiro said: “Armed with a raft of fresh new research from a survey of tens of thousands of media consumers, I’m coming to Cannes to challenge the international TV community to move beyond incremental change and reimagine television for the way our audiences want content now.”

RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith, said: “MIP markets are about context alongside content, provided by the industry’s best minds. Evan is a one off. His predictions are bold, incisive and thought provoking, his style unique. In a rapidly evolving global ecosystem such insights are not only invaluable but inspirational.”