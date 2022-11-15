Escapade Media Inks Deal with Daydreamers Worldwide Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Escapade Media has reached a new agreement with Daydreamers Worldwide Entertainment, which will be the company’s representative for Eastern and Central Europe.

Daydreamers, based in Liechtenstein, has already concluded deals for Escapade prior to extending the relationship.

Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade, said, “After searching for a representation for these territories for some time Escapade is very excited indeed to have formalized this relationship with Daydreamers, who has operated in these markets for almost 20 years and has all the contacts and expertise needed to act on behalf of Escapade.”

Ute Cichocki, associated director of Daydreamers, added, “We at Daydreamers look very much forward to continue working with Natalie on finding suitable Eastern and Central European broadcast and VOD partners for the variety of programs and projects from Escapade and to strengthen its presence in the European media landscape.”