Envision Entertainment Scores Investment from Magnus Rausing

Envision Entertainment has secured funding from British/Swedish investor Magnus Rausing, heir to the multi-billion dollar Tetra Pak multinational business.

Rausing will join Envision’s board and actively support Envision’s strategy to become a global studio through his international network.

The London-based media company specializes in developing and producing premium international content. Envision has a number of global properties in advanced development with partners, including U.S. studios, global streamers and regional broadcasters.

Envision’s founder and chief content officer, Michael Nakan, said, “Magnus is the rare investor who is able to help scale every investment he makes. I greatly admire his previous investments in media, tech and sustainability, and I am thrilled to welcome a partner who shares our vision to create hit franchises with global appeal. This investment will enable us to build our team and boost our slate of premium scripted projects from countries around the world; following the success of CONNECTED: The Homebound Detective, a co-production with Japan’s Nippon TV, we are now moving forward on several more premium productions with partners on multiple continents.”

Rausing commented, “I am excited to support Envision early in their mission to create a cultural franchise and look forward to working with them closely.”