Endemol Shine Launches Entertainment Channels on VIZIO SmartCast

Endemol Shine Group has entered into a strategic content partnership with VIZIO to bring entertainment channels to VIZIO SmartCast users across the U.S.

The rollout offers 600 episodes on the free 24-hour streaming channels Deal or No Deal; Wipeout, including Total Wipeout UK, Wipeout Australia and The Almost Impossible Gameshow UK; DIY Daily, with titles such as Restoration Home, Restoration Man and Build a New Life in the Country; and the true-crime documentary hub Reel Truth Crime. Users can find these channels under the Free Channels section on the VIZIO SmartCast Home screen.

Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetization at Endemol Shine Group, said: “With one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S., and with a surge in streaming content overall, VIZIO SmartCast provides an ideal platform to reach millions of consumers with entertainment they crave, and demonstrates our continued commitment to contributing to the future of TV.”

Katherine Pond, VP of business development for VIZIO, said: “VIZIO is dedicated to delivering the latest in entertainment and providing audiences with endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes. Endemol Shine’s commitment to deliver a unique content offering to VIZIO will bolster our thriving free ad-supported TV content that people can enjoy out-of-the-box from VIZIO.”