Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Emmy Wins for Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus

Kristin Brzoznowski 21 hours ago


The Television Academy presented the 74th Emmy Awards last night, which saw Succession win for outstanding drama series and Ted Lasso for comedy.

Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae was recognized for lead actor in a drama, with Zendaya winning on the actress side for Euphoria. Supporting nods went to Matthew Macfadyen of Succession and Julia Garner of Ozark.

Jason Sudeikis took home the Emmy for comedy actor for Ted Lasso, while Jean Smart won on the actress end for Hacks. For support performances, Brett Goldstein won for Ted Lasso and Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary.

The White Lotus won in the arena for limited series. Performance nods went to Michael Keaton for Dopesick and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout. Supporting performance wins went to Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus and Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored the win for outstanding reality or competition series.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named best variety talk series and Saturday Night Live best variety sketch series.

Combined with the Creative Arts Emmys, The White Lotus leads this year with a total of ten. Euphoria and Squid Game scored six each. Adele: One Night OnlyStranger Things and The Beatles: Get Back each had five.











