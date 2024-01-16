Emmy Wins for Succession, The Bear

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Academy celebrated the historic 75th Emmy Awards last night, with multiple wins for The Bear and the final season of Succession.

Succession led with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season and took home six Emmys last night. The Bear also scored six, and Beef won five. Combining totals from the creative arts and telecast, The Bear garnered ten wins, Beef and The Last of Us eight and Succession six.

Succession won for best drama series, with wins for leads Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin and a supporting nod for Matthew Macfadyen. Jennifer Coolidge also got a supporting win in the drama category for The White Lotus.

In comedy, The Bear took the top prize. Jeremy Allen White won for lead actor in the category for the series and co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri took the supporting wins. Quinta Brunson got the trophy for lead actress in a comedy for Abbott Elementary.

For limited series or anthology, Beef was the night’s big winner. It scored the top win in the category and saw performance nods for stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Supporting wins in the category went to Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird.

The Emmy for scripted variety series went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, reality competition to RuPaul’s Drag Race and talk series to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.