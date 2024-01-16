Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Home / Top Stories / Emmy Wins for Succession, The Bear

Emmy Wins for Succession, The Bear

Kristin Brzoznowski 22 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Academy celebrated the historic 75th Emmy Awards last night, with multiple wins for The Bear and the final season of Succession.

Succession led with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season and took home six Emmys last night. The Bear also scored six, and Beef won five. Combining totals from the creative arts and telecast, The Bear garnered ten wins, Beef and The Last of Us eight and Succession six.

Succession won for best drama series, with wins for leads Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin and a supporting nod for Matthew Macfadyen. Jennifer Coolidge also got a supporting win in the drama category for The White Lotus.

In comedy, The Bear took the top prize. Jeremy Allen White won for lead actor in the category for the series and co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri took the supporting wins. Quinta Brunson got the trophy for lead actress in a comedy for Abbott Elementary.

For limited series or anthology, Beef was the night’s big winner. It scored the top win in the category and saw performance nods for stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Supporting wins in the category went to Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird.

The Emmy for scripted variety series went to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, reality competition to RuPaul’s Drag Race and talk series to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Disney Taps Amazon Alum for International Originals

Jon Wax, who previously oversaw the genre development division at Amazon, has been named executive VP for international original television at Disney Entertainment.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2024 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.