ElectricNOW Launching in Australia

Electric Entertainment is making its ElectricNOW AVOD channel and app available internationally for the very first time.

The channel and app’s worldwide rollout strategy will begin with Australia in early November, followed shortly thereafter by Canada and the U.K.

Launching with around 450 hours of programming, ElectricNOW will feature Electric Entertainment’s original productions, such as The Outpost and The Librarians. Full-length feature films include the British romantic comedy Say My Name, the Irish thriller The Dig, the U.S. war drama Flyboys and the Maltese historic production Blood on the Crown.

ElectricNOW Australia will be available on connected devices such as Roku, Apple TVOS and iOS, LG TV, Google/Android, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Hisense Roku TV.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “When we first launched ElectricNow domestically, we knew our fans reached beyond our U.S. borders. Throughout the years, we have had a constant outpouring of fandom and excitement from territories all over the world. We are now thrilled that our shows and films will be reaching our fans beyond the U.S., and we will continue to increase ElectricNOW’s distribution worldwide.”