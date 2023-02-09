Video Interview: Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, has produced, written and directed a variety of hit series over the last several years through his independent production company, and his slate only keeps growing.

Most recently, he worked on The Ark, a sci-fi mystery that takes place in the future on a planetary colonization mission spacecraft that has been sabotaged, which debuted on SYFY and Peacock just last week. His current remit also includes the Leverage reboot Leverage: Redemption and Almost Paradise, both of which are available on Amazon Freevee.

Devlin talks to World Screen Weekly’s Mansha Daswani about his current projects, working with AVOD platforms, financial models, the benefits of being an independent company and more.