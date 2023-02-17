Electric Entertainment Bolsters Production Arm

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has strengthened its production arm with the hiring and promotion of several executives, including naming Mark Franco as head of production.

Franco originally joined Electric in 2004 on its maiden project, The Librarians, as visual FX supervisor/producer. In his new role, he will oversee production on all projects, focused on the workflow and processes from camera through postproduction.

Brandon W. Lambdin has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of physical production. He will handle all aspects of production, budgeting and scheduling for Electric’s TV and film projects. Before joining the company, he had worked with Dean Devlin on numerous productions, including Leverage: Redemption and The Librarians.

Cynthia Hajj has been promoted to production executive. Prior to joining Electric Entertainment, she was co-creator of Homage Arts and Production, where she produced short-form content for clients such as Warner, Island Def Jam, RCA, Bicycle Music Group and Interscope. At the time, she worked with Devlin’s long-time partner Marc Roskin. She served as co-producer of Leverage: Redemption season two.

Electric also hired Erica Small as senior counsel for business and legal affairs. She joins from Skybound, where she was associate counsel for business and legal affairs. Prior to that, she worked in the legal department at Marvel Television.

Lambdin and Hajj will report to Franco, who will continue to report directly to Devlin. Small will report to Dionne NcNeff, chief operating officer, and Craig Gates, head of business and legal affairs.

Devlin, CEO of Electric, said: “Not only am I excited to announce this major expansion of our production arm, I feel blessed to have such a talented team working with us. Each and every one of these promotions is a result of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication. Mark has shown exemplary work since our first collaboration and Cynthia’s dedication and expertise has helped the company get to this point of extreme growth. And now, with the addition of Brandon, who I have worked side by side with on so many of our TV programs and films, and Erica with her legal expertise, we are certain to reach levels beyond my expectations.”