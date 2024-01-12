Ed Carroll Promoted at Kino Lorber Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Carroll has been appointed president of Kino Lorber Media Group (KLMG) after having joined the company one year ago as chief strategy officer.

Carroll has played a key role in KLMG’s expansion into digital, including the acquisition of MHz Choice SVOD and forming a joint venture that includes the Topic streaming service. In November, the company launched its new SVOD service, Kino Film Collection, on Amazon via Prime Video Channels.

Carroll joined Kino Lorber after a three-decade career at AMC Networks.

Richard Lorber, who remains chairman and CEO and to whom Carroll will report, said, “We’ve had unprecedented revenue and subscriber growth in our new SVOD division and business expansion from new investment since Ed joined the company. Ed’s top-shelf skills and experience profoundly deepen our executive bench, positioning us for overall profitable growth across theatrical, home entertainment, and our new digital paths. He’s a terrific leader who inspires our talented team to thrive, and I couldn’t hope for a better Kino brand champion to work with me as a partner in arms as we move our business forward.”

Carroll commented: “It is not easy to be on the growth side of the equation in media these days, but we are doing it. Kino Lorber’s vast library of high-quality films and series is a great foundation that attracts loyal subscribers looking for something different from the huge content aggregators. And we remain committed to elevating independent artists through theatrical, home entertainment, and digital distribution.”

Those report to Carroll are Martha Benyam, COO, who will oversee the MHz Choice and Topic SVODs and the home entertainment group; Lisa Schwartz, chief revenue officer, formerly president of IFC Films, who will oversee content sales and platform distribution as well as Kino Lorber’s film division, which includes the Kino Film Collection SVOD; and Judy Silverman, recently promoted to CFO, who was previously senior VP of finance at First Look Media and senior VP Finance and strategic planning at IFC Films.

Frederick Thomas, founder and president of MHz Networks, will transition to the role of senior advisor to the company.

Carroll said, “Fred is a true pioneer, both in the areas of international content and streaming. He jumped in early and was doing both before they were cool, and he built a great team and grew a profitable business with a dedicated audience.”

Lorber added, “We are most pleased that Fred has agreed to continue as both an advisor and board member and look forward to his ongoing contribution to the growth of our streaming businesses.”