Drew Barrymore Leads Pluto TV Brand Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV is set to debut a new brand campaign featuring three unique commercial spots that star Drew Barrymore, currently host of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The campaign centers on Pluto TV’s new tagline, “Stream Now. Pay Never.” In the commercial, Barrymore stars in three familiar film and TV set-ups: a crime chase scene, a rom-com “meet-cute” and a dramatic skydiving scene. She debuted the commercial on her talk show on December 15, and Pluto TV gifted everyone in the audience a free 50-inch LG smart TV. Her show has its own dedicated channel on Pluto TV.

The video spots will launch on December 16 in the U.S. and will run across select international territories such as the U.K., Germany, the Nordics and more throughout the beginning of 2023. The campaign will be promoted across Paramount Global’s lineup of linear, streaming and digital properties.

The creative campaign was developed by Paramount Streaming in partnership with Known and O Positive Films.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new “Stream Now. Pay Never” campaign, which perfectly encapsulates Pluto TV’s core value proposition to audiences everywhere,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and co-founder of Pluto TV. “No one is better suited to represent the playful and spirited vibe of Pluto TV than Drew Barrymore. A global icon with enormous talent and heart to match, Drew captures the essence of Pluto TV with her wit and charm in this new campaign.”

“Pluto TV is at the forefront of this transformational moment in media and how people consume it, and it’s so exciting to be a part of it,” Barrymore said. “The fact that the service is completely free with no strings attached really drew me to be a part of this campaign. I can turn on Pluto TV and be immediately drawn into my favorite series and movies across any decade and genre. It’s like the slot machine of programming, anything and everything you want!”