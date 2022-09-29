Double Nickel Entertainment Secures Rights to Jo van Gogh-Bonger Book

ADVERTISEMENT

Double Nickel Entertainment has acquired all scripted and documentary rights to Jo van Gogh-Bonger: The Woman Who Made Vincent Famous, a definitive biography of Vincent van Gogh’s sister-in-law.

Jo, married to Vincent’s brother Theo, was only 28 when her husband died, leaving her with no income, a newborn baby and hundreds of Vincent’s paintings. The art world scorned Vincent’s work at the time, but Jo challenged it with unswerving dedication and helped the world see Vincent as an artistic genius. Double Nickel will begin by adapting her story for a limited series, with the full authorization and collaboration of the Van Gogh Museum.

Written by Hans Luijten under the aegis of the Van Gogh Museum, Jo van Gogh-Bonger: The Woman Who Made Vincent Famous is based on ten years of research and never-before-seen, private family papers shared by the Vincent Van Gogh Foundation. The foundation was established by the Van Gogh family and the Dutch State and is the legal owner of the main part of the collection displayed in the Van Gogh Museum.

The English translation of the biography is set to be published by Bloomsbury on November 3. The original Dutch publication, Alles voor Vincent (Everything for Vincent), was released in 2019 by Prometheus Publishers.

“On behalf of the Van Gogh Museum, we are thrilled to be working with Double Nickel on the only official adaptations of Jo van Gogh’s incredible story,” said Rob Groot, the museum’s managing director.

“We were so inspired by Jo when we read Hans’ book,” said Richman and Kahn. “And we know that audiences will be thrilled by this remarkable feminist story of passion, love and art. It’s an honor to work with the museum and Hans.”

“Having spoken to Double Nickel in detail, I am confident they will do Jo’s story justice. I can’t wait to work with them on this series,” added Luijten.

“The biography of Jo van Gogh-Bonger is essential to our understanding of Vincent van Gogh and his artistic legacy,” said Mai Spijkers, publisher of Prometheus Publishers. “Double Nickel will undoubtedly inspire audiences around the world with their adaptation of Jo’s astonishing story.”