Dopesick Duo Signs with Warner Bros.

John Goldwyn (Dopesick, Dexter) and Karen Rosenfelt (Dopesick, The Summer I Turned Pretty) have aligned to form a new production company, Goldwyn/Rosenfelt Productions, and have scored a new first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Most recently, Rosenfelt and Goldwyn were executive producers of the Hulu limited series Dopesick, which received 14 Emmy nominations, including outstanding limited or anthology series.

Rosenfelt and Goldwyn will be developing original scripted programming—including dramas, comedies, limited series and more—to be produced through Warner Bros. Television for all platforms. This includes Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the U.S. broadcast networks.

Goldwyn and Rosenfelt previously worked together for nearly 15 years at Paramount Pictures before they both became independent producers.