Disney Restructure: Alan Bergman, Dana Walden Get New Responsibilities

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled a strategic restructuring, organized into three core, collaborative business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

“For nearly 100 years, storytelling and creativity have fueled The Walt Disney Company, with virtually every interaction we have with our consumers emanating from something creative,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “I am committed to positioning this company for a new era of growth. Our strategic restructuring will return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results, and ensure the quality of our content and experiences.”

Disney Entertainment will be co-chaired by Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, who will be responsible for the company’s full portfolio of entertainment media and content businesses globally, including streaming. Together, they will oversee the company’s global entertainment streaming businesses and manage all content decisions for those services, including Disney+ and Hulu.

Bergman will also have primary oversight of Disney Live Action, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, as well as Disney Music Group and Disney Theatrical Group.

Walden will also have primary oversight of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Televisions Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective.

ESPN will include ESPN networks and ESPN+ and will be led by Jimmy Pitaro. Pitaro will also be responsible for the management and supervision of the company’s full portfolio of sports content, products and experiences across all of Disney’s platforms worldwide, including its international sports channels.

Pitaro will continue to oversee eight linear networks, including ESPN and ESPN2; sports content across all Disney domestic and, going forward, international platforms; ESPN+; ESPN Audio; ESPN Digital; ESPN Social; ESPN Fantasy and a variety of owned sports events.

“Every day, I am reminded of what incredible talent we have leading the many facets of this company,” Iger said. “Thanks to my management team and our exceptional business leaders, who have acted quickly and strategically on the important changes we are undertaking today, I am as encouraged as ever by what the future holds for The Walt Disney Company.”

Effective immediately, several shared-service organizations across the company will support both Disney Entertainment and ESPN. These include product and technology, led by Aaron LaBerge; advertising sales, led by Rita Ferro; and platform distribution, led by Justin Connolly, excluding theatrical distribution and music, which will be overseen by Bergman.

Outside of North America, the company’s media, entertainment and sports content and operations will continue to be managed regionally by Luke Kang, president for the Asia Pacific; Jan Koeppen, president for EMEA; Diego Lerner, president for LatAm; and K Madhavan, president for India. These execs will report to Bergman, Walden and Pitaro as part of their global responsibilities.

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, has decided to leave the company. “Bob Iger has asked me to remain through June to support the reorganization, and I’m more than happy to help,” Campbell said in a memo to staff. “I will always be grateful to him for his exceptional leadership, invaluable wisdom, and cherished friendship. And I truly believe that the organizational changes that he has announced are positioning the company for a very bright future.”

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—encompassing the company’s award-winning theme parks, cruise line, resort destinations and Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions, as well as Disney’s global consumer products, games and publishing businesses—will continue under the leadership of Chairman Josh D’Amaro.