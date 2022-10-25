Disney Provides $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Company has given a $1 million grant to Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts.

The grant will assist Exceptional Minds to continue building an innovative curriculum that teaches young neurodivergent adults the technical and professional skills needed for postproduction jobs in the entertainment business. The academy’s areas of focus include animation, CGI gaming and visual effects.

“At Disney, we recognize the importance of investing in skill-building opportunities when it comes to preparing youth for careers in storytelling,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive VP of corporate social responsibility at The Walt Disney Company. “As part of our Disney Future Storytellers initiative, we’re honored to be able to work with Exceptional Minds to help neurodivergent talent build their technical and artistic abilities through their renowned academy and training studios.”

“Disney’s unprecedented investment in our growth will give more artists on the autism spectrum an opportunity to contribute their creativity to this industry and beyond,” said David Siegel, executive director and CEO of Exceptional Minds. “Disney is helping us develop the next generation of storytellers. We can’t imagine a more magical company with whom to share in that endeavor.”

Marvel Studios was honored with the inaugural “Exceptional Impact” award for their work with Exceptional Minds and inclusive hiring practices. Victoria Alonso, president of physical, postproduction, visual effect and animation at Marvel Studios, accepted the award on behalf of Marvel Studios.

Alonso said, “We love working with Exceptional Minds and are lucky to have had a relationship for many, many years. You are incredibly special and talented artists we count on every single time.”