DISCOP Miami Event Launching

Event organizer Basic Lead is launching DISCOP Miami, set for January 31 to February 2, 2023, at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.

On the back of successful events in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas is being added as a new DISCOP destination.

Online registration will open on Monday, November 14. Participant overflow will be accommodated at walking distance hotels, which include Eden Roc and Fontainebleau.

The market is being scaled as low-cost, compact and strictly focused on delivering face-to-face meetings between buyers, distributors, producers and marketers. Reinforced one-on-one matchmaking assistance will be available four weeks ahead of the market.

The organizer has said that a line of communication is going to be kept open with NATPE to explore the revival of the brand for future events.