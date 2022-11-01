DISCOP Miami Early-Bird Registration Opens

ADVERTISEMENT

Basic Lead, the organizer of the upcoming DISCOP Miami, has unveiled new information about participating options and early-bird special offers.

Eighty rooms and suites located on low floors will be converted into basic and premium showrooms, which range from $5,750 to $7,500. Non-exhibiting distributors and producers will have access to private meeting tables, offered for $2,000.

Early-bird registration incentives—registering before November 30—include a four-night complimentary stay at the Grand Beach Hotel for companies booking a showroom or a meeting table and a complimentary market badge for acquisition and commissioning executives, co-production influencers and marketers.

All delegates will have access to personalized research and meeting organization assistance four weeks prior to DISCOP Miami. Post-market follow-up support will also be available to capitalize on new connections.

More information can be found here.