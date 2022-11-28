Digital TV Research: OTT Revenues to Reach $243 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028, an increase of $86 billion from 2022.

The latest figures show about $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “AVOD revenues from TV series and movies will grow faster than SVOD. AVOD revenues will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $52 billion from $38 billion in 2022. SVOD revenues will climb by $29 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $132 billion.”

The top five countries will comprise two-thirds of global revenues by 2028. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2028, up from 18 countries in 2022.

The U.S. will remain the leading territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 42 percent by 2028. U.S. revenues will increase by $33 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $102 billion.