Digital TV Research: Netflix to Remain SVOD World Leader

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 475 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.68 billion.

Six U.S.-based platforms—Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Apple TV+—will account for 47 percent of the world’s total in 2027.

The firm forecasts that Netflix will have 251 million subs by 2027, followed by Amazon with 250 million. Disney+ will have 207 million, Paramount+ 82 million, HBO Max 77 million and Apple TV+ 29 million.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Our forecasts in June had Disney+ [274 million subscribers] overtaking Netflix [253 million subs] by 2027. These forecasts assumed that Disney+ Hotstar would retain the India Premier League cricket rights. It didn’t, hence the 67 million lower forecast for Disney+.”

Murray continued: “SVOD revenues for Disney+ will reach $15 billion by 2027. Despite lowering our forecasts by 67 million subscribers, SVOD revenues for Disney+ will be the same in 2027 as our previous forecast. SVOD ARPUs and revenues will increase in key markets after the platform introduces the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier and the more expensive SVOD-only tier.”

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, Digital TV Research predicts, with $30 billion expected by 2027—similar to that of Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined.

Global SVOD revenues are being forecast reach $132 billion by 2027.