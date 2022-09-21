Thursday, September 22, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Digital TV Research: Netflix to Remain SVOD World Leader

Digital TV Research: Netflix to Remain SVOD World Leader

Kristin Brzoznowski 18 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 475 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.68 billion.

Six U.S.-based platforms—Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Apple TV+—will account for 47 percent of the world’s total in 2027.

The firm forecasts that Netflix will have 251 million subs by 2027, followed by Amazon with 250 million. Disney+ will have 207 million, Paramount+ 82 million, HBO Max 77 million and Apple TV+ 29 million.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Our forecasts in June had Disney+ [274 million subscribers] overtaking Netflix [253 million subs] by 2027. These forecasts assumed that Disney+ Hotstar would retain the India Premier League cricket rights. It didn’t, hence the 67 million lower forecast for Disney+.”

Murray continued: “SVOD revenues for Disney+ will reach $15 billion by 2027. Despite lowering our forecasts by 67 million subscribers, SVOD revenues for Disney+ will be the same in 2027 as our previous forecast. SVOD ARPUs and revenues will increase in key markets after the platform introduces the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier and the more expensive SVOD-only tier.”

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, Digital TV Research predicts, with $30 billion expected by 2027—similar to that of Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined.

Global SVOD revenues are being forecast reach $132 billion by 2027.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

SVOD & BVOD Gains in Australia

Between January and August of this year, Australians streamed 24 billion minutes of premium online video, 35 percent of all online content consumption, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA).






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.