Thursday, December 1, 2022
Digital Editions for ATF Now Available

World Screen


The December digital editions of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Video interviews with Banijay’s Marco Bassetti and The English’s Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. Plus, WorldScreenings Showcases for All3Media International and GoQuest Media.

TV Asia
Powered Up: As Singapore gears up to host the first in-person Asia TV Forum since 2019, several leading distributors discuss what’s driving their businesses in the region. Plus, highlights from the TV Asia Screenings Festival and an interview with Astro’s Euan Smith.

TV Listings
Listings for numerous companies participating in ATF, including links to trailers.











About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

