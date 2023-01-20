Diane Rankin Promoted at marblemedia

ADVERTISEMENT

marblemedia has elevated Diane Rankin to executive VP of rights and executive producer, a newly created position.

Rankin will lead the content commercialization strategy for the company to support and accelerate growth across the scripted, unscripted, kids and family genres to establish more commercial partnerships, presales and co-production opportunities, while continuing to elevate the growth of Distribution360.

Rankin joined the company in 2015 and recently served as senior VP of rights and executive producer.

“Co-financing and collaboration have proven to be critical to the diversification of the content we produce and distribute,” said Rankin. “In such a vibrant and ever-changing market, partnership is more important than ever, particularly as we expand further into scripted and continue to elevate premium original content across all our genres through high-quality production with global appeal. The opportunity to work with new partners is incredibly exciting as we continue to take an innovative approach to the opportunities in front of us and the deals we are making to meet market demand and navigate the current economic climate.”

“Diane has an incredible track record for developing and managing our strong and diverse slate of titles while driving new exciting partners to our projects,” said Co-CEO Mark Bishop. “The evidence of our success is in the work Diane has done with regards to delivering new financing opportunities for our content. Diane is a key player in the critical success of marblemedia and will play an integral part in the exciting new projects we will be announcing in the coming weeks and year ahead.”