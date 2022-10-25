DC Studios Appoints James Gunn, Peter Safran as Co-Chairmen & CEOs

ADVERTISEMENT

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, with oversight for the overall creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV and animation under one banner.

Gunn and Safran will report to David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and will work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group.

Both Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, having brought some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe’s most popular characters to life in hit films and series. The roster includes Marvel’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s Aquaman, along with Shazam!, The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max original live-action series Peacemaker.

In their new roles, Gunn and Safran will spearhead the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many properties licensed from DC Comics, focused on continuing the tradition of high-quality storytelling for the DC Universe across audiovisual media while building a sustainable growth business out of the iconic franchise.

In addition to their executive responsibilities, Gunn and Safran will develop, direct, and produce projects.

In their new roles, they will also work collaboratively with Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group; Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content; Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of U.S. Networks Group; Pam Lifford, president at Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products; and David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Gunn and Safran commented: “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

De Luca and Abdy said: “We could not be more excited to have James Gunn and Peter Safran join the team and assume the leadership of the DC Universe. James is a brilliant filmmaker and storyteller, and Peter is a tremendously successful and prolific producer and to have them both committing to work together to forge this new era for DC is a literal dream come true. We all share a very similar sensibility and passion for this universe, and the stars couldn’t have aligned any better. We can’t wait to get started, dig in and collaborate with these unmatched creative minds.”