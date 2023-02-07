DAZN Signs Long-Term Deal for NFL Game Pass International

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have entered into a ten-year partnership to deliver NFL Game Pass International to sports fans around the world, starting with the 2023 season.

NFL Game Pass International enables fans outside the U.S. to watch every NFL matchup throughout the regular season and postseason, including the Super Bowl.

DAZN is available on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. NFL Game Pass International will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort. Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev. “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide, and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL. We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”