DAZN Scores Rights for Women’s La Liga

DAZN has secured the exclusive rights of La Liga Profesional de Fútbol Femenino (LPFF) to broadcast the Primera División Femenina for the next five seasons.

In Spain, DAZN will live stream every championship match, with seven out of the eight matches per match day on an exclusive basis. This will total 240 matches per season over the next five seasons.

International fans will be able to view games live on DAZN while also enjoying highlights and analysis of each match, pre- and post-game interviews and more.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to build on our commitment to increase the visibility of women’s football by becoming the new global broadcaster for LPFF. We want to make the players, coaches and clubs household names and an inspiration for the next generation of footballers and fans around the world.”