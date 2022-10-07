David Nevins Stepping Down from Paramount Global

ADVERTISEMENT

David Nevins has decided to step down from Paramount Global, where he has most recently been serving as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and chief creative officer for Paramount+ scripted series.

In a memo to staff, Nevins said that the departure is not immediate, and he will remain on board to help with the transition.

“I am tremendously grateful for the past 12 years and the varying positions I’ve held at this company,” Nevins said. “It has truly been one of the great joys of my life to get to do what I love to do with all of you. Together, we’ve accomplished an enormous amount. Year after year, we’ve managed to make and launch shows that defined the zeitgeist, that excited, delighted and moved our audiences, and that received adulation and awards from our peers.”

On the timing of his departure, Nevins said, “Quite simply, over the past several months I’ve come to the conclusion that I am ready for the next phase of my life and my career. The industry is transforming rapidly, and I am genuinely excited about what the future holds. Most importantly, the leadership team led by Jana Winograde, Gary Levine, Scott Mills and Nicole Clemens are more than ready. The 2023 slate is set, and I believe the coming year’s schedules from Showtime, BET and Paramount Television Studios are going to be the most ambitious and exciting group of shows we’ve ever put out in a single year. I can’t wait to watch it happen.”

In his current role, Nevins has been responsible for the development and deployment of scripted originals, including both dramas and comedies, for Paramount+ and for overseeing all aspects of Showtime Networks and its channels BET and Paramount Television Studios. For Showtime Networks, Nevins managed the brand’s programming, distribution, business development, finance, marketing, scheduling, research, streaming, acquisitions, legal, network operations and corporate communications teams, as well as Showtime Sports. Nevins joined the company in 2010.