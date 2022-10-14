Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates.

The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.

Breakthrough staff members Alicja Wicinski and Leanne Brennan will be joining Shadow Pine Studios as the company’s senior VP of operations and head of production, respectively.

With the acquisition of the Breakthrough catalog, Shadow Pine Studios will now hold the rights to series such as Greatest Tank Battles, Less Than Kind and Blood and Water along with the true-crime series I Lived With a Killer, Hollywood Homicide, Cruise Ship Killers and Sunshine Slayings.

The new company will also hold the rights to over 35 feature films and TV movies, including genre titles Vicious Fun, I’ll Take Your Dead, The Oak Room and the upcoming comedy caper Vandits. The company will additionally acquire a slate of holiday TV movies currently in postproduction with a focus on developing a larger pipeline of titles moving forward.

“We’ve really hit the ground running thanks to the hard work of our original Breakthrough employees who have now joined Shadow Pine Studios,” said McGuigan.

“This is a perfect fit for Eggplant’s strategic growth,” said Conlon. “It allows our group of companies to leverage our existing relationships to access new revenue streams. We’re excited by the possibilities stemming from this acquisition.”

“Breakthrough had a long history of creating and distributing exceptional content,” added McGuigan. “With the launch of this new studio, we are well positioned and excited to expand on that tradition of excellence.”