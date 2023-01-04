Darren Nielson Taking Over for Superna Kalle at STARZ

ADVERTISEMENT

Darren Nielson has been promoted to executive VP of international networks at STARZ, taking over for Superna Kalle.

Nielson will oversee the international division’s growth for its newly rebranded international service Lionsgate+, including P&L responsibility and all aspects of programming, distribution, marketing and publicity in the U.K., Latin America and Brazil, Canada and Australia, including oversight of Lionsgate+ international original series.

The role reports to STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.

“Darren has been instrumental in building our international business working with Superna since joining the company in 2018,” said Hirsch. “He has a deep knowledge of the global streaming landscape and is a respected strategic executive. We look forward to maximizing growth and profitability of our international markets under his leadership. Superna did a great job in rapidly scaling an international service from the ground up, forming many new distribution partnerships and building a robust slate of international original series. We are grateful for her leadership and dedication to the company and wish her continued success.”

Nielson, who joined the company in 2018, has been leading the international distribution and business development for the STARZ-branded digital and linear services and channels, working closely with Kalle to develop expansion strategies, identify and evaluate partner opportunities, and source and negotiate distribution agreements with in-territory partners.

Kalle added, “Darren has been my right hand in launching and building the international business and has great relationships with key partners around the globe. He will do a wonderful job in leading the next phase of STARZ International.”