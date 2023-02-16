DARE Pictures Appoints New Chair

Friday, February 17, 2023
DARE Pictures has named award-winning social entrepreneur Michelle Morgan as its new chair.

Morgan joins in an advisory and supporting capacity, working alongside founder Derren Lawford and the creative team on its business strategy while ensuring its core mission and values remain central to the company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Morgan is an award-winning social entrepreneur, founder of Pjoys: PJ’s with Purpose, author (Own Your Awkward) and a leading voice on mental health (ambassador for Mental Health First Aid England).

Lawford, founder and CEO of DARE Pictures, said: “Throughout her outstanding career, Michelle has been an entrepreneur who combines commercial nous with a sense of purpose, an appetite for disruption, creativity, innovation and a leadership style characterized by kindness. We’re very fortunate to have someone of her caliber supporting DARE’s next phase of growth.”

Morgan said: “There are few, if any, industries that are not facing significant challenges in 2023 and beyond, and there are none that wouldn’t benefit from a stronger presence of purpose and creativity at the heart of their organization. DARE’s essence is built on a commitment to creative excellence alongside respect for diversity and the human and business benefits it brings to work. All of this is driven by empowering leadership, allyship and inclusion. I’m thrilled to be part of the DARE team and journey.”











