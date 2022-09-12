D.I.M.E.S. & RX France Plan New DEI Initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

D.I.M.E.S. (Diversity In Media, Entertainment, Sport) and RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) are working together on a new DEI initiative to ensure a level playing field for diverse talent within the broadcast media industry.

The D.I.M.E.S. x RX Empowerment Pact is designed to support aspiring broadcast media talent and content creators from historically underrepresented communities through career opportunities and connections with companies and industry leaders through diverse initiatives at MIPCOM and beyond.

Ray Depatti, international head of diversity, equity and inclusion at D.I.M.E.S., said: “Our partnership with RX France on this initiative to bring aspiring Broadcast media talent and content creators from historically excluded communities into the industry and to market further confirms our collective commitment to the positive advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion for all people in our industry.”

RX France has officially opened the global call for entries for the 6th MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, which celebrates, champions and promotes diversity and inclusion through exemplary representation in television series and entertainment programs globally. The awards ceremony will again be staged live in Cannes as part of MIPCOM.